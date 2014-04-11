Pop Culture Happy Hour: Fargo, A Farewell, And Pop Culture Breadcrumbs Listen • 46:36

This week's show opens on a wistful note for us: our pal Trey Graham, a founding member of the PCHH family, has taken his leave from NPR, and thus from us. He checks in with a message about his plans, we all thank him for his profound effects on our personal and professional lives, and Glen points out what is, indeed, "the Trey-Graham-iest mic drop" that could ever be.

On a much happier note, we talk about the FX adaptation of Fargo, which it's safe to say all of us, including NPR's own Bob Mondello, were suspicious about but wound up enjoying. We're as spoiler-avoidant as can be while talking about how adaptations of great movies work and don't work, and about the delicate art of basing one wonderful thing on another wonderful thing.

And then, on a suggestion from our friend Tasha Robinson of The Dissolve (which we all agree you should be reading), we tackle the notion of Pop Culture Breadcrumbs — those times when you follow a thing you love back to the origins you may not have even known it had.

As always, we close with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a whole variety of things (it's a happy Stephen week), including an NPR Peabody winner and what he predicts is an NPR future Peabody winner. And even April Fool's Day! You'll see. Bob is happy about a book that covers a precious topic to us all. Glen is happy about an interview that's very timely and a TV show that ... isn't. I am happy about an HBO comedy that I strongly recommend you check out, whether you're a tech person or not.

You can find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: Stephen, Glen, Bob, me, producer Jessica, also-producers Lauren and Nick, and our lifelong pal and music director Mike Katzif. AND OF COURSE, the fine Trey Graham, now kicking his heels back and chasing rainbows, as he was born to do.

