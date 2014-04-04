Racing's Michael Schumacher Has 'Moments Of Consciousness'

A little more than three months after he suffered a severe head injury while skiing in France, Formula One racing legend Michael Schumacher is experiencing "moments of consciousness and awakening" his agent says.

In a statement sent to reporters on Friday, The Telegraph writes, Sabine Kehm says that:

"Michael is making progress on his way. He shows moments of consciousness and awakening. We are on his side during his long and difficult fight, together with the team of the hospital in Grenoble, and we keep remaining confident."

Schumacher, 45, was put into a medically induced coma after his accident and underwent two operations to remove blood clots around his brain. Doctors started to bring him out of the coma in late January. His doctors, agent and manager have not released specifics about his recovery.

The BBC reminds us that "Schumacher retired from [F1] racing in 2012 after a 19-year career. He won two titles with Benetton, in 1994 and 1995, before switching to Ferrari in 1996 and going on to win five straight titles from 2000."

Schumacher, who reportedly is an experienced and skilled skier, was wearing a helmet when he fell and hit a rock.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.