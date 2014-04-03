David Letterman Will Retire In 2015

David Letterman, the host of CBS' Late Show, will retire in 2015.

His production company Worldwide Pants Inc. said in a press release:

"David Letterman, during a taping of tonight's Late Show, said that he informed Leslie Moonves, President and CEO of CBS Corporation, that he will step down as the host of the show in 2015, which is when his current contract expires.

" 'The man who owns this network, Leslie Moonves, he and I have had a relationship for years and years and years, and we have had this conversation in the past, and we agreed that we would work together on this circumstance and the timing of this circumstance. And I phoned him just before the program, and I said "Leslie, it's been great, you've been great, and the network has been great, but I'm retiring," ' said Letterman.

" 'I just want to reiterate my thanks for the support from the network, all of the people who have worked here, all of the people in the theater, all the people on the staff, everybody at home, thank you very much. What this means now, is that Paul and I can be married.' "

Paul Shaffer, by the way, is Letterman's musical director.

Letterman made the announcement during a taping of his show at the Ed Sullivan Theater. He has hosted the Late Show since 1993.

If you remember, Jay Leno wrapped up his tenure on NBC's The Tonight Show back in February.

Our friends at Monkey See will have more coverage of the late-night shake-up.

