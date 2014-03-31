© 2021 WYPR
Hoping To Slim POW-MIA Bureaucracy, Hagel Makes One Out Of Two

By Kelly McEvers
Published March 31, 2014 at 4:00 PM EDT

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel announced the creation of a new defense agency charged with merging the multiple divisions currently responsible for finding and identifying the more than 80,000 members missing from past conflicts. A five-month investigation by NPR and the independent news agency ProPublica had found the U.S. recovery effort to be slow, inefficient and stymied by outdated methods.

