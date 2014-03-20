Top Stories: Search For Missing Jet Narrows; Westboro Baptist Founder Dies
Good afternoon.
Sorry for being late in our daily roundup. Here's what has been happening so far today:
-- Search For Missing Jet Focuses On Objects Seen Off Australia
-- Ukrainian Troops' Departure From Crimea Isn't A Simple Matter
-- U.S. Adds To Sanctions On Russian Officials
-- Westboro Baptist Church Founder Rev. Fred Phelps Sr. Dies
-- Reprimand, $20K Fine, No Jail Time For General's Misconduct
-- Jobless Claims Stay Toward Lower End Of Recent Range
-- Book News: Meg Wolitzer To Publish A YA Novel Inspired By Sylvia Plath
