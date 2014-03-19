Top Stories: Crisis In Crimea; Search Continues For Missing Jet
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Tensions Build As Pro-Russian Forces Enter Ukrainian Navy Base
-- Missing Jet's Mysterious Turn May Have Been Plotted Early In Flight
-- Reports: Toyota To Pay $1.2B To End Safety-Related Probe
-- Book News: Notorious TV Pitchman Kevin Trudeau Gets 10 Years In Prison
Other news that's making headlines:
-- "Israel Attacks Syrian Military Targets After Golan Bombing." (Time)
-- New Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's "Communication Style Will Be Tested" At First News Conference Wednesday. (MarketWatch)
-- Winning Tickets For $400 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Sold In Florida And Maryland. (NBC News)
-- At Murder Trial Of Oscar Pistorius, Ballistics Expert Testifies About Reeva Steenkamp's "Final, Horrific Moments." (Los Angeles Times)
