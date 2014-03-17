© 2021 WYPR
Clothing Retailer Lands End To Split From Sears

Published March 17, 2014 at 6:25 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with a split for Lands' End.

GREENE: Lands' End, the outdoor clothing retailer, will spin off from Sears Holdings Corp. next month and operate as a stand-alone, publicly traded company.

In its amended filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Lands' End says stakeholders in Sears will each receive about three-tenths of a share of Lands' End common stock. Sears sales have declined since it combined with K-Mart in 2005. And Lands' End, one of its more profitable holdings, is the most recent of its assets to be spun off. Lands' End will pay Sears a cash dividend of $500 million before the spinoff.

The mostly online and catalog retailer will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol LE, beginning on April 7th. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

