At Last, No News Is Good News When It Comes To The Weather

We wouldn't normally post a map that basically says there's nothing happening.

But after a winter highlighted by visits from the polar vortex, an ice storm that shut down Atlanta, frozen-over Great Lakes and a scary-sounding type of storm known as a bombogenesis, we have to say it's remarkable to click on the National Weather Service's "storm prediction center" webpage and see this message:

"No Watches In Effect"

That's right. For what seems like the first time in forever, the forecasters aren't warning that somewhere in the nation there's going to be some really nasty winter weather today.

Now, spring hasn't suddenly sprung. It's still going to be very cold from Texas north to Canada and east to the Atlantic. The snow and ice that fell from Oklahoma to the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday and Monday isn't going to be melting much today. There's also going to be "some light freezing rain or sleet" in central and southeast Texas, and perhaps in parts of Louisiana, The Weather Channel says.

But for at least this one day, it appears things will be OK, weather-wise at least, across the nation.

