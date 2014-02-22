Girl Scout Sells Cookies Outside Medical Marijuana Clinic

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Girl Scouts give out badges for gardening, jewelry making, art, athletics, financial literacy, music. Maybe there's a whole new category ahead. This week, a 13-year-old scout named Danielle Lay set up her cookie stand outside of medical marijuana clinic in San Francisco called The Green Cross. She sold 117 boxes in two hours, 37 boxes more, says her mother Carol, than what Danielle sold over two hours in front of the Safeway.

Maybe because grocery shoppers are less likely to have the munchies than people coming out of a medical marijuana clinic. Holly Burt at The Green Cross told the Mashable website it's no secret that cannabis is a powerful appetite stimulant, so we knew this would be a very beneficial endeavor for the girls. Danielle's mother says she hopes selling cookies at The Green Cross will begin a conversation with her daughter about drugs, not just about Thin Mints and Tagalongs.

