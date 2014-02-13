© 2021 WYPR
VIDEOS: Rappin' And Rockin' School Closing Announcements

By Mark Memmott
Published February 13, 2014 at 1:22 PM EST

Two weeks ago, it was an elementary school principal and drama teacher in Kentucky using the tune of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" to announce school would be closed because of bad weather.

Then Wednesday night, the educators in charge at a private school in Durham, N.C., rapped their way through a school-closing announcement by mimicking Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby."

