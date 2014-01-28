Top Stories: Pete Seeger Dies; Obama Prepares To Address Nation
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Pete Seeger Dies; Folk Music Icon And Activist Was 94
-- Obama To Raise Minimum Wage For Federal Contracts
-- Inspector General: Literacy Training Of Afghan Forces Has Limited Success
-- Book News: Mexican Poet Jose Emilio Pacheco Dies At 74
Other news making headlines:
-- "Tuesday's Forecast: Rare Winter Storm Roars Into Deep South." (USA Today)
-- "Backing Among Republicans For Legal Status For Immigrants." (The New York Times)
-- "Central Banks Boost Emerging Markets." (The Financial Times)
-- "Gunmen Kill Egyptian General, Ousted President Defiant At Trial." (Reuters)
-- "Ukraine Crisis: Parliament Abolishes Anti-protest Law." (BBC News)
