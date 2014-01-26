© 2021 WYPR
Heinrich Himmler's Private Letters Published In German Newspaper

By Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson
Published January 26, 2014 at 4:38 PM EST
Heinrich Himmler (left) and Adolf Hitler (third from left) observe Stormtroop maneuvers in January 1941.
"The Handwriting of a Mass Murderer" is how Germany's Die Weltnewspaper bills its eight-part series featuring excerpts of Heinrich Himmler's personal letters accompanied by family photos, which are reportedly being published for the first time.

(An English-language version is here.)

The excerpts, published this weekend, come from roughly 700 letters that Himmler, leader of the Nazis' notorious, black-uniformed SS corps, wrote to his wife, Margarete — a nurse he called his "dear, precious woman." In later letters, while Himmler was having an affair with his secretary who eventually bore him two daughters, he addressed his wife as "Dear Mommy."

In the letters, Himmler does not describe in any detail his role in the Holocaust and other Nazi atrocities committed during World War II. But Die Welt editors say his writings show the intimate thoughts of a "clearly cold, feeling-less, self-righteous bureaucrat" who orchestrated the mass extermination of millions of Jewish men, women and children.

For example: In a letter sent to his then-fiancée in June 1928, Himmler wrote to Margarete: "You have to fight with these wretched Jews because of the money...Don't get frustrated over the Jews, good lady — If only I could help you."

Die Weltsays he was referring to Margarete selling her share of a private clinic in Berlin to a fellow occupant of the building, who was Jewish.

Himmler's letters belong to the family of Israeli film director Vanessa Lapa. Editors at Die Welt say she approached them three years ago and that the letters' authenticity was independently verified by historians.

Lapa is expected to debut a documentary on Himmler next month at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Die Weltsays two U.S. soldiers originally found the letters inside a safe in Himmler's home in Bavaria. He committed suicide toward the end of World War II.

Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson
Special correspondent Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson is based in Berlin. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and read at NPR.org. From 2012 until 2018 Nelson was NPR's bureau chief in Berlin. She won the ICFJ 2017 Excellence in International Reporting Award for her work in Central and Eastern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Afghanistan.
