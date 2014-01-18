UPDATED: Student In Philadelphia School Shooting Surrenders

Update at 4:10 p.m. ET. Student Surrenders:

A 17-year-old suspected in a shooting that injured two students at a Philadelphia school has turned himself over to police.

Philly.com reports:

"Police around noon Saturday said the District Attorney's Office approved aggravated assault charges against the teen. Prosecutors did not approve charges against another teen, who turned himself into police for questioning Friday night. He has since been released, investigators said."

Philadelphia police are still looking for a student they believe was involved in a school shooting that left two fellow students wounded on Friday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports:

"One of the victims, a girl who was shot through the arm, was treated at Einstein Medical Center, just blocks away from Delaware Valley Charter High School, where the shooting occurred. She was released from the hospital later in the day.

"The second victim, her boyfriend, was struck by the same bullet, which lodged in his shoulder, police said. He remained at the hospital Friday night."

The Inquirer reports that two other students had been questioned by police and they were seeking a third student. An unnamed, "high-ranking law enforcement source" told the paper that they believe the shooting was accidental — that it happened while the students played with the gun.

NBC Philadelphia reports that parents rushed to the school after they heard the news.

"A school is supposed to be a safe environment. Are you kidding me? Two kids just got shot," one parent told the station. "How was a child, or whoever, [able to] bring a gun up in the school?"

USA Today reports that after gun went off, the school was placed on lockdown and "the 600 students were searched and released individually."

This news, of course, comes just days after a 12-year-old student opened fire at a Roswell, N.M., school, wounding two fellow students.

