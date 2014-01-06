Ending 20-Year Era, Boston Welcomes A New Mayor

A two-decade era came to an end Monday in Boston.

Thomas Menino, 71, left a job he had held since 1993. And Marty Walsh was sworn in as the city's new mayor.

Walsh and his early appointments, NPR member station WBUR reports, signal the "the emergence of a new Boston — younger and more diverse — in city politics."

As The Boston Globe reports, during his inaugural speech, Walsh promised a "new era of progress and collaboration at City Hall."

But mostly he promised to listen. The paper reports:

"Since Election Day, Walsh has held forums and town hall meetings where thousands of people have shared ideas for the new administration. Other suggestions came through letters, e-mails, and phone calls.

"'You are making your voices heard,' Walsh said. 'I am listening — and I always will. I will listen. I will learn. I will lead.'"

Menino, meanwhile, walked out of City Hall saying that the day was "bittersweet."

"I've had a great 20 years," he said. "The people of Boston have been great to me over those 20 years. I just hope I've served them well."

Boston Magazine has a great retrospective of Menino's time in office. They encapsulate his time, however, with this great sentence: "Farewell to the petty thin-skinned ruthless S.O.B. — who just may be the best mayor we've ever had."

