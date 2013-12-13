© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

For Friday The 13th, Say It With Us: Paraskevidekatriaphobia

By Mark Memmott
Published December 13, 2013 at 7:17 AM EST
For Friday The 13th, Say It With Us: Paraskevidekatriaphobia

Because we want everyone to feel safe, once again we offer this advice for how to get through another Friday the 13th:

Learn how to pronounce paraskevidekatriaphobia.

Successfully saying that super long word supposedly cures one of any Friday the 13th-related fears.

Thanks to our friend, newscaster and Two-Way contributor Korva Coleman, we've got a helpful audio pronouncer. Follow her tips and it's said you'll be OK.

We've had two Friday the 13ths this year. (The other was in September.) Next year, there's just one — in June.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott