Typhoon Haiyan: How To Help

The State Department announced Monday that it is "cooperating with the Philippines Typhoon Disaster Relief Fund established by , a U.S. nonprofit organization" to collect donations for victims of the typhoon that struck the Philippines on Friday.

How to donate: mGive has a webpage here with details about aid organizations working in the Philippines and how to text $10 donations via cellphones or make donations online. Also, the State Department says, you can simply "text AID to 80108 to give a $10 donation to the mGive Philippines Typhoon Disaster Relief Fund."

Other aid organizations are also collecting, of course. There's a roundup with weblinks here. ReliefWeb, a digital service of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is pointing to Doctors Without Borders' .

As NPR's Kirk Siegler reported on Morning Edition, Filipino expatriates in the U.S. are also "turning their worry and stress into action, pounding the pavement to raise money for typhoon victims."

Note: While the World Meteorological Organization calls the storm Haiyan, in the Philippines it is known as Yolanda. As The Associated Press notes, "the Philippines has its own naming system."

