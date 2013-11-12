Shooting At Houston-Area House Party Was Gang Fight, Says DA

Here's a quick update to a story we told you about over the weekend: Authorities are shedding a bit more light on a Houston-area incident that left two dead and 22 injured after gunmen opened fire during an 18th birthday celebration.

According to the Houston Chronicle, authorities say the shooting likely involved a gunfight between rival gangs. The paper adds:

"Assistant Harris County District Attorney Katherine McDaniel described a massive Cypress house party that turned deadly for two teens as a "melee" that likely involved several rival gangs and guns that were not found at the scene.

"'There's a lot more to it,' McDaniel told reporters outside a Harris County courtroom. 'It was a melee and people were running for their lives.'

"Two men, 18-year-old Randy Stewart and 21-year-old Willie Young, were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in the shooting that killed Qu'eric Danarius Bernard Richardson, 17, and Arielle Shepherd, both students at Morton Ranch High School in the Katy Independent School District."

