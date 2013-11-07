He's The One! Rubber Duckie Joins The Toy Hall Of Fame
Saying that "one toy stretches our gray matter; the other expands our sense of childhood wonder," the National Toy Hall of Fame announced Thursday that its 2013 inductees are the game of chess and the rubber duck.
This year's finalists that didn't make it into the Rochester, N.Y., hall:
Bubbles
The game of Clue
Fisher-Price Little People
Little green Army men
Magic 8 Ball
My Little Pony
Nerf toys
Pac-Man
The scooter
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
All of the hall's honorees are posted here.
We've written about the hall before. Yes, we're still hoping for sidewalk chalk to get in.
Also, with Rubber Duckie in the hall how can they leave out Ernie (and Bert, of course)?
