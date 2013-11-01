© 2021 WYPR
VIDEO: 'Mouse Vs. Cookie,' A Little Guy's Tale Of Triumph

By Mark Memmott
Published November 1, 2013 at 10:59 AM EDT

Is the boss getting on your nerves?

Did somebody leave behind an empty coffee pot again?

Are you angry because this blog has posted another stupid video?

If your day's not going so well or if you just want to take a break, we recommend spending a minute or so watching "Mouse vs. Cookie" (also known as "Mouse vs. Cracker").

It was posted in August and the Russian video's just now starting to accumulate clicks. Gawker thinks " 'Hang In There Kitty' can go ahead and let go: Humanity has found itself a new spirit animal."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
