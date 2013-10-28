'Bishop Of Bling' Mansion May Become Refuge For Poor

That mansion in Limburg, Germany, where about $40 million was spent on renovations for the since-suspended cleric now known as the "bishop of bling" may soon be "turned into a refugee centre or a soup kitchen for the homeless," according to reports fromThe Independent and other European news outlets.

We posted last Wednesday about Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst and the decision by Pope Francis to remove Tebartz-van Elst from his post at least temporarily. As we wrote:

"Tebartz-van Elst earned his unflattering nickname after reports surfaced that close to $40 million has been spent on work at his home and offices — about eight times what had been expected. He also, as National Catholic Reporter writes, allegedly made false statements in court about that work."

According to the Whispers in the Loggia blog, among the "big-ticket" expenditures at the mansion were "$475,000 [spent] on walk-in closets and $20,000 [for] a bathtub."

