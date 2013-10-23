Boston Mayor Fumbles (Again), Says Sox Will Bring Home 'Cup'

Boston Mayor Thomas Menino dropped another fly ball: On Tuesday, a day before the first game of the World Series, he mixed his sports references, proving once again that he is no sports fan.

"Tomorrow night, the never (say) die Red Sox, play in their third World Series in the last nine years," Menino said, according to The Boston Globe. "(We're) rooting hard to bring back the World Series Cup to Boston, like we did in 2004 and 2007."

Doh! The World Series champions receive the Commissioner's Trophy, of course.

You may be thinking, "Come on, that was a barely noticeable foul, not worthy of a yellow card."

Yes, that may be true. But this is not Menino's first swing and a miss.

As Mark wrote last year, Menino referred to Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett as "KJ" and mixed up Celtics star Rajon Rondo with Celtics veteran John Havlicek, who last played in 1978.

As ESPN reports, those weren't even his worst blunders:

"Menino's most infamous reference came in 2010 during the dedication of a statue to Bruins legend Bobby Orr's "ionic" goal to win the 1970 Stanley Cup. In discussing some of the best moments in Boston sports, Menino said it was Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek who "split the uprights" to win the Patriots' first Super Bowl in 2002. He was, of course, referring to kicker Adam Vinatieri."

Boston fans don't seem to mind: Menino has been in office for two decades. Menino did not seek reelection, so he will be out of office in January.

