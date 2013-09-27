Police Arrest Six People For Trashing Ex-NFL Player's Home

Police in Stephentown, N.Y., arrested six people in connection with the vandalism that occurred during a party at the vacation home of former NFL player Brian Holloway.

As we've reported, Halloway says over the Labor Day weekend more than 300 young people broke into his home, near Albany, had a huge party and left the place trashed, with what Halloway says is more than $20,000 worth of damage, including broken windows, scarred wood floors and spray-painted walls.

The kids, as they tend to do, also posted lots of pictures of their escapade on social media sites, which Halloway then posted on his website as evidence.

he invited all of them to help him clean up the place and get ready for an already-planned party he was going to throw for 1,000 active and retired military personnel and their families.

Only four of the 300 kids showed up, Halloway said, so he decided to hand over the names to police and press charges.

The Albany Times-Union reports that police arrested six on Friday — ranging in age from 17 to 21 — but that many more arrests are likely. The paper adds:

"Town Justice Cyril Grant ordered the defendants released pending further action.

"[Sgt. Shane] Holcomb said the investigation is ongoing and everyone who can be identified as an attendee will be charged with criminal trespass at the least. He expects the final tally will be in the hundreds, and estimated as a many as 400 young people may have been at the party.

"He encouraged partygoers to come forward on their own, which will earn them leniency. He said social media played a major role in identifying those who will be charged, adding partygoers may have been let into the house, but did not say who gave them a key."

The AP reports:

"Police said a ringleader of the party was 19-year-old Seth Hawk, the young man Holloway said he had taken into his family a few years ago. Hawk, of Grafton, faces felony charges of burglary and criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing with a child. He's accused of advertising the party and providing alcohol.

"Three of the other arrested people face felony charges including burglary and larceny, and two are charged with misdemeanors, including trespassing."

