WATCH: Time-Lapse Video Of The Costa Concordia Being Righted

By Mark Memmott
Published September 17, 2013 at 10:47 AM EDT

Take a minute if you want a break from the heavy news to see the cruise ship Costa Concordia being brought into an upright position.

Reuters is among several news outlets that have posted time-lapse video, condensing the 19-hour Monday-into-Tuesday operation into about 60 seconds.

As we said earlier, the ship ran aground off the coast of Tuscany in January 2012. Thirty-two people died. Two bodies have yet to be recovered.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
