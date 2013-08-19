The U.S. Defense Contractors That Benefit From Aid To Egypt

For decades, Egypt has been one of the largest recipients of U.S. foreign military aid, receiving everything from F-16s to tear gas grenades.

So who are the companies reaping the benefits?

Listed below are the 10 biggest U.S. defense contracts involving direct military aid to Egypt from 2009 to 2011, according to The Institute for Southern Studies.

1. Lockheed Martin — $259 million

In 2010, Lockheed Martin provided Egypt with 20 F-16s as well as night vision sensor systems for Apache helicopters. Lockheed Martin is the biggest beneficiary of U.S. government defense contracts — receiving a record $36 billion in 2008.

Globally, Lockheed Martin is one of the largest defense contractors. Seventy-four percent of its revenues come from military sales.

2. DRS Technologies -- $65.7 million

The U.S. Army contracted this U.S.-operated, Italian-owned military services company to provide vehicles, surveillance hardware and other resources to Egypt in December 2010.

3. L-3 Communication Ocean Systems — $31.3 million

L-3 Communications provided the Egyptian government with a $24.7 million sonar system and military imaging equipment.

4. Deloitte Consulting — $28.1 million

Deloitte, the world's second largest professional services firm, won a $28.1 million Navy contract to provide planning and support for Egyptian aircraft programs.

5. Boeing — $22.8 million

While most people know Boeing for its commercial flights, it is also the second-largest defense contractor in the world.

Boeing won a $22.5 million Army contract in 2010 to provide Egypt with 10 Apache helicopters. The Aerospace unit also received a contract to provide logistics support to Egypt.

6. Raytheon — $31.6 million

The world's largest guided missiles provider gave Egypt and Turkey 178 Stinger missiles, missile launch systems and 264 months of technical support for the Hawk missile system.

7. AgustaWestland — $17.3 million

AgustaWestland — also owned by the same Italian company that operates DRS Technologies — secured a contract to provide helicopter maintenance for the Egyptian government.

8. US Motor Works — $14.5 million

US Motor Works landed a $14.5 million contract in 2009 to provide engines and spare parts for the Egyptian Armament Authority.

9. Goodrich Corp. — $10.8 million

The U.S. Air Force and Goodrich brokered a $10.8 million contract to obtain and distribute reconnaissance systems for the F-16 jets the Egyptian air force uses.

10. Columbia Group — $10.6 million

Columbia Group provides $10.6 million worth of unmanned vehicle systems, along with technical training, to the Egyptian navy.

