VIDEO: Gov. Christie Slow Jammin' The News With Jimmy Fallon

President Obama did a slow jam with NBC-TV's Jimmy Fallon last year, and now his Republican pal and potential successor — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — has as well.

Check out the double entendres, weight jokes and 2016 references from NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

There was also the obligatory Bruce Springsteen reference — The Roots breaking into "Born to Run" after Fallon tried to get Christie to announce he'll make a bid for the White House.

