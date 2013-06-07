Grand Jury Indicts Ariel Castro On 329 Counts

Ariel Castro, whose Cleveland, Ohio, home allegedly became a prison for three kidnapped young women, has been indicted on 329 counts by a grand jury. Other charges include 177 counts of kidnapping and 139 counts of rape, as well as aggravated murder, a charge stemming from "the unlawful termination of another's pregnancy."

In its indictment, the grand jury also specified that Castro "committed the offense [of aggravated murder] with a sexual motivation." It also deemed him "a sexually violent predator."

Prosecutors will decide whether to pursue the death penalty in the case after the indictment process is complete, reports The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

An arraignment has been set for next week, when a judge is also expected to be assigned to the trial. Castro's attorneys have said he plans to plead not guilty.

