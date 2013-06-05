Andrea, First Named Storm Of 2013 Season, Forms In Gulf

Tropical Storm Andrea, the first named storm of the new hurricane season, has formed in the eastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters expect the storm to bring heavy rains to Florida before moving up the East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center announced the development Wednesday afternoon, as it issued a tropical storm warning for Florida's western coast from Boca Grande to the Ochlockonee River. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the next two days for a broad area between Flagler Beach, Fla., and Surf City, N.C.

The center is updating a map on its website, showing Andrea's position.

As The Two Way reported last month, "The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration believes that this year, there is a 70 percent chance of 13 to 20 named storms, with winds of 39 mph or higher, of which seven to 11 of them could become full-blown hurricanes, with winds 74 mph or higher."

The North Atlantic hurricane season runs from June to the end of November.

