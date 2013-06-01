The Case For Vegetarianism, Delivered By A Toddler

This blogger will admit that he has struggled off and on with his decision to eat meat. He'll also admit that explaining the food chain to his 3-year-old daughter has produced more soul-searching.

It's a touchy subject. And if you want to get into philosophical arguments, we recommend the writings of our colleague Barbara King at 13.7.

But, what brings us to the subject today is a viral video of an adorable toddler struggling with the thought of octopus in his gnocchi. Luiz Antonio questions his mother. Then he comes to the realization that when we eat animals, it means they died.

The video — in Portuguese — was first posted on May 15. But it was uploaded with an English translation on May 29 and more than 500,000 people have viewed it.

It's worth watching the whole way through:

We'll leave you with a question: How did you explain eating animals to your kids?

h/t: Reddit.

