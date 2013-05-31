Video Shows Truck's Cab Crossing Tracks, Just Before Train

New video has emerged of Tuesday's freight train derailment near Baltimore, Md., that caused a huge explosion and led to the area being evacuated. Many people captured the crash's aftermath on camera.

Surveillance camera footage released Thursday gives a more detailed view of the collision that caused the derailment, as the CSX train's engine is seen striking a commercial truck just after its cabin has crossed the tracks.

As another view from the same business shows, the crash sparks a roaring fire that lasts for minutes before a powerful explosion, at the 6:20 mark, seems to knock the camera off its mounting.

Thankfully, no one was killed in the incident. Eyder reported earlier this week that "two people on the train were not injured and the person driving the truck was taken to a hospital."

Investigators say the train was traveling at 49 miles an hour, reports WBAL radio, which identifies the source of the video as "Mike Tobias, owner of Eastern Truck and Trailer, a trucking company located along the railroad tracks where the crash occurred."

