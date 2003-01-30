© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hamburg Trial

By Emily Harris
Published January 30, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Emily Harris reports from Hamburg on today's proceedings in the trial of Mounir al-Montassadeq, who is charged in connection with the Sept. 11 plots. The families of American victims are co-plaintiffs in the case, and the court today heard their testimony. Prosecutors say the defendant played a key role in the Hamburg cell of al Qaeda -- run by 9/11 hijacker Mohammed Atta. Defense attorneys say their client cannot get a fair trial, because the U.S. and German governments are withholding key information.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Emily Harris
International Correspondent Emily Harris is based in Jerusalem as part of NPR's Mideast team. Her post covers news related to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She began this role in March of 2013.
See stories by Emily Harris