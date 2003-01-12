© 2021 WYPR
Illinois Governor Spares Death-Row Inmates

By Mimi Wesson,
Liane Hansen
Published January 12, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Illinois Gov. George Ryan commutes death sentences for all of the state's death-row inmates, calling the state's capital punishment system "arbitrary, capricious and therefore immoral." NPR's Liane Hansen talks with Mimi Wesson of the University of Colorado School of Law.

