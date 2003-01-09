© 2021 WYPR
Celebrity Political Adviser

By Robert Siegel
Published January 9, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Robert Greenwald, film producer and director, and co-founder of Artists United to Win Without War. Mr. Greenwald and Mike Farrell started an organization of people in the movie business to come out and talk about why they are against a war with Iraq. So far, they have arranged for seven actors to join a variety of experts for a news conference. A group of young artists are planning to do another news conference from a college campus, and Greenwald is organizing soap opera stars to speak out to reach their constituents.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
