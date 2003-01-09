California Sex Offenders

NPR's Richard Gonzales reports that thousands of California's convicted sex offenders have failed to register their addresses with local police, despite a requirement that they do so every year. An analysis by the Associated Press shows that close to half of rapists and child molesters have failed to register since the state set up a database in compliance with a 1996 federal law. National victims' rights groups said they believe the problem is not limited to California.

