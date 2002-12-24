© 2021 WYPR
Learning About Life, Baking Bread

By Marion Winik
Published December 24, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Commentator Marion Winik has discovered that baking bread reveals the secrets of life, such as the importance of staying home. She says you would be amazed at the wonderful things that happen when you stick around the house for five or six hours.

Marion Winik
Longtime All Things Considered commentator (1991-2006) Marion Winik is the host of The Weekly Reader radio show and podcast. She reviews books for Newsday, People, Kirkus Review and other venues and is a board member of the National Book Critics Circle. She is the author of First Comes Love, The Glen Rock Book of the Dead and seven other books. Her Bohemian Rhapsody column at BaltimoreFishbowl.com has received the "Best Column" and "Best Humorist" awards from Baltimore Magazine, and her essays have been published in The New York Times Magazine, The Sun and many other publications. She is a professor in the MFA program at the University of Baltimore. She has appeared on Today, Politically Incorrect and Oprah. Other honors include an NEA Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction, and the yearly "Best Local Writer" Award from the Austin Chronicle from 1993 - 1997. More info at marionwinik.com.
