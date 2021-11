Today's announcement by Sen. Trent Lott (R-MS) comes after weeks of debate over whether he was fit for the position. Lott's comments at Sen. Strom Thurmond's (R-SC) birthday party set off a national debate on race. NPR gathered a group of people who work together at the Historical Society of Washington, DC to talk about the implications of Lott's remarks, and where America goes from here.

