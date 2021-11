Sen. Trent Lott (R-MS) resigns as the Senate's Republican leader following a two-week ordeal over racially divisive remarks. Senators are planning a conference call Monday to select Bill Frist (R-TN) to succeed Lott. Hear NPR's David Welna, NPR's Julie Rovner, NPR's Lynn Neary and Sen. Arlen Specter (R-PA).

