It just wouldn't be Christmastime without hearing three particular works: Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, Amahl and the Night Visitors, by Giancarlo Menotti, and Handel's Messiah. Although there are hundreds of performances of these pieces each December, many people have managed to miss them. So as a public service, Jeffrey Freymann Weyr packs the season's best into just a couple of minutes.

Copyright 2002 NPR