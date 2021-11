Book critic Maureen Corrigan lists her Best Books of 2002:

The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold

The Dive from Clausen's Pier by Ann Packer

Atonement by Ian McEwan

Bad Blood by Lorna Sage

In the Devil's Snare by Mary Beth Norton

Teacher by Mark Edmundson

The Good Women of China by Xinran

Don't Tell Mama! edited by Regina Barreca

I Don't Know How She Does It by Allison Pearson

