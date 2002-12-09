© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR Special Report: Educating Latinos

Published December 9, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Latino students make up the largest minority group of America's school-age population -- and there's broad consensus that public schools are not doing a good job of meeting their needs. In the third report of a five-part series on educating Latinos, Jessica Jones of member station WUNC reports on the shortage of qualified bilingual education teachers. Browse online resources about the issues, and learn about each of the reports in this series.

Copyright 2002 NPR