Journalist Christopher Kremmer spent 10 years reporting from South and Central Asia, where he developed a love for the carpets made in the region. His new book, The Carpet Wars, celebrates the time he spent with the local carpet merchants and the many souvenirs he acquired. Kremmer and Steve talk about the history and culture behind the area's second largest industry. (Carpet Wars is published by Ecco Press; ISBN: 0060097329.)(8:32)

