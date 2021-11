On Saturday night HBO premieres the docudrama Live From Baghdad. It focues on how CNN covered the beginning of the Gulf War in 1990 and managed to scoop the other networks. We feature an interview with CNN producer Robert Weiner, who wrote the memoir upon which the screenplay is based. Wiener was executive producer in Baghdad for five months, including the beginning of the Gulf War. This interview first aired Jan. 16, 1992.

