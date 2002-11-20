Performance poet Sekou Sundiata

He is one of New York's most notable spoken-word artists. He blends lyrics of urban dwelling with music. Born in Harlem, Sundiata is a professor of English literature at The New School for Social Research. He's released CDs of spoken word including The Blue Oneness of Dreams and Urban Music. This week, Sundiata premieres his new one-man show blessing the boats. It's about the year his kidney failed, he went into dialysis and then had a kidney transplant. That year ended with him breaking his neck after he crashed his car in a snowstorm on the way to his "comeback" concert. He is fully recovered now.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air