Teenagers have always been fascinating, bewildering creatures - think Romeo and Juliet, or Jim "You're tearing me apart!" Stark in Rebel Without a Cause. On this edition of The Weekly Reader, our book critic Marion Winik shares a pair of novels full of teenage "sturm und drang."

Dear Evan Hansen, Val Emmich et. al., Poppy

The Deeper the Water the Uglier the Fish, Katya Apekina, Two Dollar Radio