West Baltimore Development Set To Lease Apartments (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 3 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Center/West is preparing to lease its first 262 apartment units this month. The massive West Baltimore development in Poppleton near the University of Maryland BioPark has been in the works for about 14 years.

Mayor Catherine Pugh and City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young on Friday joined developer La Cite Development LLC to cut a ribbon. When complete, Center/West will have a total of 2,853 rental units — and 20 percent will be low-income and workforce apartments. The development will also hold 250,000 square feet of commercial space and secured structured parking. The first two apartment buildings will hold 17,500 square feet of retail on the street level. The development also has a dog park off of Amity Street near the historic Edgar Allan Poe House.

