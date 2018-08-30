A Valuable Perspective - Richard Springer

On this month’s episode, Host Lisa Haynes discusses a remarkable time in the history of Baltimore city with the redevelopment of the Inner Harbor. Her guest is Roland Park Place Resident, Mr. Martin Millspaugh, a life-long resident of Baltimore and one of the master developers of the Inner Harbor project.
On this month’s episode, Host Lisa Haynes discusses dealing with various changes in life. The guests are Mrs. Catherine Beyer and Mr. Ernest Ritenhouse, both residents of Roland Park Place as they share stories about some of the changes in their life and how they learned to overcome the fear of change and started to embrace it.