Span Of Bridge Carrying A Busy Highway Collapses In Italy

A long section of the towering Ponte Morandi suspension bridge completely collapsed in Genoa, Italy, on Tuesday, sending cars and trucks that had been driving on the A10 highway crashing down below.

About a dozen vehicles were likely on the bridge when it collapsed, Italy's ANSA news agency says. It adds, "Both carriageways have crashed to the ground for about one hundred meters [328 feet]."

The disaster struck around noon, when it seems that one of the bridge's central pillars collapsed during a heavy rainstorm. A witness told ANSA that lightning struck the bridge before the collapse.

"The Morandi bridge gave way over a river bed and railway tracks in a densely inhabited area," NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports. "The bridge is a viaduct that runs over shopping centers, factories, some homes, the Genoa-Milan railway line and the Polcevera River."

It's not yet clear how many people may have been injured — but ANSA reports that two people were "extracted alive from the rubble." Rescue and emergency workers are now going through piles of concrete, steel cables and other debris, hoping to find people who need help.

The fire department posted an image taken from below the collapsed span, showing a truck stopped just feet from where the bridge trails off into the open air. The agency says search crews are using dogs to help find people in the rubble below.

ANSA says that at least part of the bridge span fell onto a warehouse.

