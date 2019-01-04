Supreme Court to Consider Gerrymandering in Maryland

The Supreme Court announced Friday that it will consider a lower-court’s ruling that Maryland’s congressional district map is unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Democrats.

Meanwhile, efforts to redraw Maryland’s sixth congressional district began Friday with the first meeting of a state commission appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan for that purpose.

A three-judge panel at the U.S. District Court in Baltimore overturned just the Western Maryland district, but the rest of the map could change, too.

“There are ways of offering a compliant map which might affect only districts six and eight. There are other maps which would change around more than that,” said commission co-chair Walter Olson. “One of the things this commission will be looking for public comment on and will be deliberating over is how much to change.”

The commission plans to submit a proposed map to the General Assembly by April 2, one week before the end of the legislative session.

Senate President Mike Miller has said he won’t consider a new map or changes to the redistricting process until the Supreme Court weighs in.