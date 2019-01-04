Stories from the Stoop: Mike Molina

Two of the new Open Society Institute-Baltimore Community Fellows are dedicated to supporting and uplifting students in Baltimore City schools.

With her project, Represent Youth: Baltimore School Justice Initiative, Aarti Sidhu provides legal representation for students facing expulsion and suspension; the idea is to make sure they know their rights and what resources are available to them. Ciera Daniel helps African-American boys in elementary school build confidence through mentoring, education and the power of positive affirmation, with the 'Young Kings Leadership Academy.'

To learn more about all of the fellows, visit this link.

For more information about the Maryland Suspension Representation Project, visit this link or call this number: 443-873-3531