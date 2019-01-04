 Stories from the Stoop: Mike Molina | WYPR

Stories from the Stoop: Mike Molina

By 5 hours ago

Mike Molina tells his Stoop Story about the power of forgiveness, humility and how those small acts can do a lot for humanity.  You can hear his story and others at Stoopstorytelling.com or on the Stoop podcast.

Related Content

OSI 2018 Fellows: Host Home; Druid Hill Complete Streets

By & Dec 31, 2018
OSI Baltimore

We profile two of this year's cohort of Open Society Institute-Baltimore community fellows.

Ava Pipitone describes her vision for Host Home, an app that matches transgender individuals in need of emergency housing with a safe place to stay.

Graham Coreil-Allen's project is Druid Hill Complete Streets. He'll work to reimagine how residents living around Druid Hill Park can travel there safely.

OSI 2018 Fellows: Supporting Baltimore City Students

By & Jan 2, 2019
OSI Baltimore

Two of the new Open Society Institute-Baltimore Community Fellows are dedicated to supporting and uplifting students in Baltimore City schools.

With her project, Represent Youth: Baltimore School Justice Initiative, Aarti Sidhu provides legal representation for students facing expulsion and suspension; the idea is to make sure they know their rights and what resources are available to them. Ciera Daniel helps African-American boys in elementary school build confidence through mentoring, education and the power of positive affirmation, with the 'Young Kings Leadership Academy.'

To learn more about all of the fellows, visit this link.

For more information about the Maryland Suspension Representation Project, visit this link or call this number: 443-873-3531

Maryland's Fragile Oyster Population; From Spawn to Spat

By & Jan 3, 2019
Chesapeake Bay Program / Flickr

Late last year, a census of Maryland’s oyster population revealed an alarming decline: there are now about 300 million oysters, half the number of two decades ago. Tim Wheeler of the Bay Journal walks us through the causes for the decline - from disease and loss of habitat to harvest pressure. 

Read more about the oyster survey here and about Maryland's restoration efforts here

Then: how do you raise oyster larvae? Stephanie Alexander of the Horn Point Oyster Hatchery takes us from spawning to spat on shell.

Read more about the hatching process here. Check out this info on the life cycle of oysters. Find out more about Marylanders Grow Oysters.