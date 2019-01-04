Stories from the Stoop: Mike Molina

Mike Molina tells his Stoop Story about the power of forgiveness, humility and how those small acts can do a lot for humanity. You can hear his story and others at Stoopstorytelling.com or on the Stoop podcast.
Two of the new Open Society Institute-Baltimore Community Fellows are dedicated to supporting and uplifting students in Baltimore City schools.
With her project, Represent Youth: Baltimore School Justice Initiative, Aarti Sidhu provides legal representation for students facing expulsion and suspension; the idea is to make sure they know their rights and what resources are available to them. Ciera Daniel helps African-American boys in elementary school build confidence through mentoring, education and the power of positive affirmation, with the 'Young Kings Leadership Academy.'
Late last year, a census of Maryland’s oyster population revealed an alarming decline: there are now about 300 million oysters, half the number of two decades ago. Tim Wheeler of the Bay Journal walks us through the causes for the decline - from disease and loss of habitat to harvest pressure.
