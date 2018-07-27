 Stories from the Stoop: Jesus Perez | WYPR
Jesus Perez tells his Stoop story about adjusting to life in Baltimore after his family left Mexico and fighting for immigrant’s rights in the United States. You can hear his story and others at stoopstorytelling.com.

Related Content

The Shaping of Citizenship

By & Jul 26, 2018
Ivy Bookshop

African-Americans living free in Baltimore before the Civil War were constantly testing whether the law and courts saw them as citizens, with rights to be respected. In her new book, Birthright Citizens: A History of Race and Rights in Antebellum America, Johns Hopkins Professor Martha Jones argues the free blacks of Baltimore shaped the idea of birthright citizenship that made it into the U.S. constitution and that their struggle still carries meaning for today’s immigrants.

A Recipe for Preserving Maryland's Culinary Heritage

By & Jul 24, 2018
Kara Mae Harris

There’s much more to Maryland cuisine than crabcakes and Old Bay. Have you tasted Peanut Pickle Sandwiches and Baltimore Caramels? Or sipped tomato Wine? Kara Mae Harris has. The Food enthusiast and recipe sleuth is painstakingly preserving Maryland’s culinary heritage across dozens of decades ... one recipe at a time. Harris tests favorites and reports back on her blog, ‘Old Line Plate.’ She’s also created a searchable database of more than 30-thousand recipes and has made some surprising discoveries.

Spotlighting Abuse in Olympic Athletics

By & Jul 23, 2018
2MADEIRA / Flickr via Creative Commons

Former U.S.A. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar abused hundreds of athletes, and competitors in other sports are raising alarms about more abuse at the hands of coaches, as well as cover-ups of inappropriate or illegal behavior.

We speak with filmmaker Jill Yesko about her forthcoming web-series on abuse in Olympic athletics, "Broken Trust".

And we hear from Eva Rodansky, a speedskater who represented the US on the national circuit. She describes the difficulty of pressing officials to investigate claims. Then, Olympic swimmer Nancy Hogshead Makar, now a lawyer and CEO of Champion Women, details new reforms aimed at protecting athletes.

