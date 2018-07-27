Jesus Perez tells his Stoop story about adjusting to life in Baltimore after his family left Mexico and fighting for immigrant’s rights in the United States. You can hear his story and others at stoopstorytelling.com.
Stories from the Stoop: Jesus Perez
By Maureen Harvie • 56 minutes ago
