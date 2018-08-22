Sparkling Wines Outside of Champagne

Al and Hugh offer suggestions for sparkling wines that are perfect for end-of-summer toasts. Click the links to purchase their recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

Rivarosé Rosé Brut Salon de Provence *** $ GREAT VALUE

Refined, fruity, complex, very well made, crowd-pleaser

Treveri Blanc de Blancs, Extra Brut, Columbia Valley ** $

Very dry, light floral aroma, light flavors, delicate, austere but food friendly

Silverthorn "Jewel Box", South Africa **1/2 $$

Pricey, but very good, like a lesser Champagne

Nadal Avinyo Reserve Brut Cava '14 ** $

Classic cava, full-flavored, well-made, very informal, fun

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.