 Sparkling Wines Outside of Champagne | WYPR
Related Program: 
Cellar Notes

Sparkling Wines Outside of Champagne

By & 1 hour ago

Al and Hugh offer suggestions for sparkling wines that are perfect for end-of-summer toasts. Click the links to purchase their recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

 

The Wines

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

Rivarosé Rosé Brut Salon de Provence  ***  $  GREAT VALUE

Refined, fruity, complex, very well made, crowd-pleaser

Treveri Blanc de Blancs, Extra Brut, Columbia Valley  **  $

Very dry, light floral aroma, light flavors, delicate, austere but food friendly

Silverthorn  "Jewel Box", South Africa  **1/2  $$

Pricey, but very good, like a lesser Champagne

Nadal Avinyo Reserve Brut Cava '14  ** $

Classic cava, full-flavored, well-made, very informal, fun

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

Tags: 
WYPR Features
Cellar Notes